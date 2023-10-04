Bond vigilantes circle battered US Treasury market

So-called bond vigilantes - investors who punish profligate governments by selling their bonds, driving yields higher - were a feature of markets in the 1990s, when concerns over U.S. federal spending pushed Treasury yields to 8%.

Cutting the country's credit rating recently, ratings firm Fitch projected the U.S. deficit would rise to 6.3% of gross domestic product this year from 3.7% in 2022, due to higher debt service costs, new spending initiatives and weaker federal revenues.

Overall Treasury auction sizes will rise by an average 23% across all maturities in 2024, according to estimates from the Apollo Group. At the same time, the Fed is progressing with “quantitative tightening" - a reversal of the massive central bank bond purchases undertaken to support markets in 2020. headtopics.com

"People are waking up to the idea that interest expense alone is increasing at a rate that’s not sustainable," said Jake Remley at Boston-based asset manager Income Research and Management.

Famed bond investor Bill Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co., said bond vigilantes will have a muted effect now given the Fed's larger role in markets. Greg Whiteley, a portfolio manager at DoubleLine, believes concerns over rates, rather than Treasury supply, are a key driver of the selloff. Some fund managers are waiting for a peak in yields before stepping in, he said. headtopics.com

