Bond market is sending recession warning, and Friday's jobs report could hold the next clue, Jeff Gundlach warns

Falling bond prices are sending an alarming signal that a recession could finally be around the corner as they push Treasury yields to their highest levels in 16 years, said DoubleLine Capital founder Jeff Gundlach.

“The US Treasury yield curve is de-inverting very rapidly. Was at -108 bp a few months ago. Now at -35 bp. Should put everyone on recession warning, not just recession watch. If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert. Buckle up,” Gundlach said in a tweet.

Economists use the yield curve as a barometer of a healthy economy. Typically, an inverted yield curve, when short-term yields climb above long-term yields, is seen as a reliable sign that a recession is coming. Yield-curve inversions have preceded practically every recession since the 1960s, data show.

But recessions often follow inversions with a lag, and bond-market experts have observed in the past that when the yield curve starts to normalize following a period of inversion, it has in the past signaled that the countdown to recession is almost over. headtopics.com

As of 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, the spread between the yield on the 2-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD02Y and 10-year Treasury had narrowed to negative 34.7 basis points, with the 2-year at 5.148% and the 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y at 4.801%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Gundlach said he believes the Fed’s aggressive interest-rate hikes since March 2022 will soon drive the U.S. economy into a painful recession that should begin during the first half of 2024 as the labor market finally succumbs to pressure from the central bank. He added that he expects the Fed will cut interest rates in response, sending bond prices higher and yields lower.

