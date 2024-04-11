Bombshell British review finds ‘weak evidence’ to justify transgender drugs, surgeries for minors

The booming “ gender-affirming care ” industry suffered a devastating hit with the release of a long-awaited British review that found “remarkably weak evidence” to support treating children and young adults with gender-transition drugs and surgeries.

The report cited the “poor quality” of published research and concluded that for most young people, “a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.”

British Review Transgender Drugs Surgeries Minors Gender-Affirming Care Evidence

