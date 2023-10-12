Bombardeo israelí sin precedentes destruye el próspero vecindario de Rimal en Gaza

Escenas de violencia y destrucción en la Franja de Gaza, que enfrenta un bloqueo desde hace tiempo, han llenado las ondas hertzianas del mundo a lo largo de cuatro guerras e incontables rondas de hostilidades entre extremistas de Hamas e Israel. Pero este conflicto, dicen los palestinos, es distinto.

La cifra de civiles muertos ha estado aumentando rápidamente. En total, funcionarios de salud de Gaza han reportado que en los bombardeos han muerto más de 800 personas y miles más han resultado heridas. Israel también ha cortado el suministro de agua y electricidad a Gaza, empeorando las condiciones humanitarias del territorio, ya de por sí pésimas.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Drone footage: Israel pounds Hamas stronghold in Gaza's RimalIsrael pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday after it vowed a retaliation that would “reverberate for generations” against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack.

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza CityFollowing a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City. With its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media, it is far from the territory’s hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps. Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this. Among those bro

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza CityFollowing a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza CityFollowing a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza CityFollowing a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Unprecedented Israeli Bombardment Lays Waste to Upscale Rimal, the Beating Heart of Gaza CityCollapsed buildings, mangled infrastructure, streets turned into fields of rubble.Scenes of violence and destruction in the longblockaded Gaza Strip have filled the world's airwaves throughout four wars and countless rounds of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants....