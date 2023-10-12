Bombarded by Israeli airstrikes, conditions in Gaza grow more dire as power goes out

A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia, Gaza strip, Oct. 11, 2023.

He said Israel is determined to exact revenge for the atrocities Hamas committed when it stormed the border into Israel on Saturday morning and indiscriminately killed Israeli civilians. "If Hamas is able to get away with murdering 900 Israelis, to see the light of another day, that isn't the message that we can afford and allow ourselves to tell the other extremist organizations," Conricus told ABC News.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian organization in Gaza, said four of its paramedics were killed in the Israeli retaliatory airstrikes. More than 200 targets were struck in Gaza by Israeli forces in just one day, according to Israeli officials. headtopics.com

Israeli officials said Hamas showed no mercy to Israeli civilian families at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, where fathers, mothers and their children were found slain in their homes. "This is because the majority of the injured in Gaza are women and children since they are the ones who are most often in the houses that get destroyed in the airstrikes," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.In the hours after his country was attacked, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas.

A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia, Gaza strip, Oct. 11, 2023.President Joe Biden has said repeatedly since the Hamas attack that the United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself and will offer its assistance in that endeavor. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuelPalestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip are struggling to find any safe area, as Israeli strikes demolish entire neighborhoods, hospitals run low on supplies and the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel.

Israeli Strikes Demolish Entire Gaza Neighborhoods As Only Power Plant In Territory Runs Out Of FuelPalestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip are struggling to find any safe area, as Israeli strikes demolish entire neighborhoods, hospitals run low on supplies and the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel.

Mother of missing Israeli-American says she believes he is a hostage in GazaThe mother of an Israeli-American named Hersh Goldberg-Polin told CBS News that she believes her son may be one of at least 22 Americans who have been taken captive in Gaza after Saturday's unprecedented attack inside Israel by Hamas militants.

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackoutIn the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinians struggled to find safety as Israeli bombardment demolished entire neighborhoods and the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel.

Live blog: 'No safe place to go' amid Israeli strikes on Gaza — UK charityMore than 1,100 people have been killed so far in Israeli bombardment in Gaza with injuries topping 5,000, while the Israeli death toll from Hamas attacks crosses 1,200.

As Gaza war rages, Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians in West BankAs Israel declared war on Hamas and pounded Gaza following Saturday's devastating attack by the Islamist movement, violence has risen in the occupied West Bank, risking escalation after more than a year of continuous flare-ups.