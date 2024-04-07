Bomb threats prompt evacuation of Planet Fitness locations in southwest Alabama

Planet Fitness locations in southwest Alabama were evacuated and checked over by authorities Saturday after bomb threats made via email against the gym franchise locations. The threats emailed to media outlets cited several locations targeted. “No evidence of any threat was discovered at the locations,” said Katrina Frazier of the Mobile Police Department.

The Planet Fitness in Fairhope, as well as neighboring businesses at Baldwin Square Shopping Center, were evacuated Saturday afternoon because of a bomb threat there, reported the Fairhope Police Department. Police in Fairhope said the building was cleared by Mobile FBI and was reopened to customers and employees. “It is important to note that many of the Planet Fitness franchises around the country have received similar threats in recent weeks,” stated the FPD on the agency’s Facebook page

Bomb Threats Evacuation Planet Fitness Southwest Alabama

