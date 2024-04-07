Bomb Threat at Costco and Bank Robbery in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie police responded to a bomb threat at Costco and a bank robbery at the same time. No explosive devices were found at Costco after a sweep of the building. The suspect in the bank robbery is still on the run.

Pleasant Prairie Police Bomb Threat Costco Bank Robbery Suspect

