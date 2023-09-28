Bolivia faces water shortage as winter heat wave drives drought

A prolonged drought in Bolivia and one of the hottest winters on record is threatening to leave parts of the South American country short of water, including in the high-altitude city of El Alto, some 4,000 meters above sea level. Some once fertile areas across the western region of Bolivia have been reduced to dust. Many of those living in El Alto, a city of around one million people, come from farming communities raising livestock and planting vegetables to survive.

The dry spell has taken a heavy toll on Catalina Mancilla, who recently saw some of her farm animals die of thirst, before the local government set up a community water tank. "We can now drink water and my animals will also drink enough water," she said.

Authorities remain confident that water reserves will last until December when the rainy season usually arrives, though hundreds of thousands of families and vast swathes of crop and cattle farmland has already been impacted. headtopics.com

Members of the scientific community warn the situation could become critical with theset to arrive in December, potentially altering the forecast and turning up the temperature.

"We are facing a very, I don't want to use the word dangerous, but worrying situation," said Oscar Paz, an expert in climate change and professor at the Universidad Mayor de San Andres, adding the El Nino could