BoJ announces unscheduled bond-buying operation to stem surge in yields

This comes after the benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point in early Asia to reach the highest since September last year at 0.775%.operation, keeping 0.29% higher on the day at 149.80.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

AUD/USD falls toward 0.6400 amid mixed markets, light trading

Bank of Japan survey shows manufacturers optimistic about economyBusiness sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers improved in July-September for the second straight quarter, according to a central bank survey.

Bank of Japan board discussed factors that could affect exit timingBank of Japan policymakers discussed various factors that must be taken into account when exiting ultra-loose policy, a summary of opinions at their September meeting showed on Monday.

BOJ's Ueda: Concern over losses won't affect monetary decision By ReutersBOJ's Ueda: Concern over losses won't affect monetary decision

BOJ board discussed factors that could affect exit timing - Sept summary By ReutersBOJ board discussed factors that could affect exit timing - Sept summary

BOJ’s Ueda: Still a distance to go to exit loose policyBank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke on Saturday at the annual meeting of the Japan Society of Monetary Economics. He said that there was 'a

BOJ dispels view risk of loss will impede easy-policy exitBank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said considerations over the central bank's finances would not prevent it from phasing out its massive monetary stimulus when the appropriate time comes.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6400 in the Asian session on Monday, The pair failed to find any inspiration from the mostly upbeat Chinese business PMIs. A fresh uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed mood are weighing on the Aussie amid a China holiday.

USD/JPY hits fresh 11-month highs, approaches key 150.00 level

USD/JPY is extending gains toward 150.00, flirting with fresh 11-month highs in Asian trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed upswing in the US Treasury bond yields and dovish BoJ commentary. However, Japanese FX intervention risks mount.

Gold moves below $1,850 on market caution, Fed Powell speech eyed

Gold extends its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,840 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. China’s Manufacturing PMI data was released over the weekend, which showed improvement into positive territory but failed to provide any support for the XAU/USD price.DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.