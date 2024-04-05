Bogotá to Implement Water Rationing Due to Low Reservoir Levels

Bogotá will have water rationing in the coming days due to the low level of reservoirs that supply more than seven million inhabitants, the most drastic measure taken by a Colombia n city this year due to the El Niño phenomenon affecting the entire country.

"We are in a critical situation, in red alert, that's why we have to take measures," said Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán on Thursday, who pointed out that they are analyzing the schedules and areas where water will be rationed before announcing the details of the measure. Colombia is still dealing with the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which brings a decrease in rainfall and an increase in temperatures. Environment Minister Susana Muhamad explained on Thursday that the whole country must save water and energy in the final phase of the climatic event that has caused low precipitation, a situation that is expected to continue for three more weeks

Bogotá Water Rationing Reservoirs El Niño Colombia

