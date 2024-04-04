Boeing's Starliner to Have First Crewed Flight on May 6th

Starliner , the new crewed capsule from Boeing , is set to have its first crewed flight on May 6th. The capsule has been under development for 14 years and has received funding from NASA . The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral in Florida and will transport two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Boeing Starliner Crewed Capsule First Flight NASA International Space Station

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA, Boeing delay Starliner capsule's 1st astronaut launch to early MayMichael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

New NASA astronauts 'thrilled' to see 1st Boeing Starliner crew launch in May (exclusive)Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Boeing's 1st Starliner astronaut flight test for NASA could launch as soon as May 1Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Boeing's 1st Starliner astronaut launch delayed again, to May 6Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Boeing 1 month out from 4 years of catchup to SpaceX with 1st crewed Starliner flightAfter nearly four years of playing catchup, Boeing is finally set to join SpaceX as one of two commercial partners capable of flying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Crewed Test Flight Delayed AgainThe first crewed test flight of Boeing Space’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has been delayed yet again, this time due to space station scheduling. The launch is now planned for May instead of April. The mission will involve NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams heading to the International Space Station for a two-week stay.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »