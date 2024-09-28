Boeing Machinists Strike Continues Amid Contract Dispute

Union machinists and supporters wave picket signs in Everett, Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, near a Boeing factory. The machinists’ union negotiation team and Boeing representatives were in federal mediation Friday, but so far no new contract has been put forth to union members for a vote.

“For building an airplane where people's lives can be potentially at risk, I should be getting the pay for what I'm doing, what I'm building,” Kim added. “If they want the quality that they want and the speed that they want it, we should be paid for that.” “We're out here to support the machinists because they very much impact our community in so many positive ways,” Jared Kink, president of the Everett Education Association, said. “Them having a good contract helps our economy and helps kids be more successful in school if their parents are getting paid a decent wage that they deserve.

