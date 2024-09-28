Boeing Machinists Continue Strike As Negotiations Stall

Union machinists and supporters wave picket signs in Everett, Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, near a Boeing factory. The machinists’ union negotiation team and Boeing representatives were in federal mediation Friday, but so far no new contract has been put forth to union members for a vote.

“For building an airplane where people's lives can be potentially at risk, I should be getting the pay for what I'm doing, what I'm building,” Kim added. “If they want the quality that they want and the speed that they want it, we should be paid for that.” “We're out here to support the machinists because they very much impact our community in so many positive ways,” Jared Kink, president of the Everett Education Association, said. “Them having a good contract helps our economy and helps kids be more successful in school if their parents are getting paid a decent wage that they deserve.

Boeing Machinists Strike Negotiations Wages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boeing Machinists Continue Strike Amidst Federal MediationMachinists at Boeing continue their strike as union representatives and company negotiators meet in federal mediation. Workers say current wages are insufficient to cover basic living expenses, despite the critical nature of their work.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Boeing machinists in WA go on strike after rejecting contract offerAircraft assembly workers walked off the job early Friday at Boeing factories near Seattle and elsewhere after union members voted overwhelmingly to go on strike and reject a tentative contract that would have increased wages by 25% over four years.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

WA businesses worried about financial impact as Boeing machinists strikeAs Boeing machinists hit the picket lines on Friday, local businesses near the manufacturing plant are already feeling the financial strain.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Boeing Machinists union votes to strikeThe deal would have raised wages by 25%, lowered employees’ share of health care costs, and boosted retirement contributions by the company. But many rank and file union members were unhappy.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Boeing says it's considering temporary layoffs to save cash during the strike by machinistsBoeing says it’s considering temporary layoffs to save cash during the strike by machinists.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

As machinists strike continues, Boeing employees hear layoffs are imminentAs the strike of 33,000 union machinists continues in Washington state, Boeing employees received the news they feared: layoffs are imminent.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »