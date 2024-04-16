Boeing Executives Defend 787 Dreamliner's Carbon-Composite Skin

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don't miss our weekly town hall.FILE - The logo for Boeing appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2018. Two Boeing engineering executives went into detail Monday to describe how panels are fitted together, particularly on the 787 Dreamliner .

The whistleblower, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, said excessive force was applied to fit panels together on the 787 assembly line, raising the risk of fatigue or microscopic cracking in the material that could cause it break apart. Boeing conducted testing replicating 165,000 flights with no findings of fatigue in the composite structure, Steve Chisholm, Boeing's vice president of structural engineering, said. The average 787 makes 600 flights a year, he said.

Cracks have been found on metallic parts, including a piece above where the wings join the fuselage, and Boeing issued inspection guidelines for those parts, the officials said.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Carbon-Composite Skin Metal Fatigue Whistleblower Congressional Panel

