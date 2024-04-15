Boeing defends quality and safety testing on 787 Dreamliner and 777 aircraft

A whistleblower last week said that Boeing 's 787 assembly put excessive stress on airplane joints that could reduce some of the planes' lifespans.CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Salehpour is scheduled to appear along with another whistleblower who worked at Boeing, a former aviation official and an independent safety expert at a Senate hearing on Wednesday about aircraft safety called "Examining Boeing's Broken Safety Culture: Firsthand Accounts." Steve Chisholm, chief engineer for Boeing's mechanical and structural engineering, said Boeing created damage to fuselage panels in intense tests that were repeated more times than what aircraft would experience in service, "and the damage didn't grow."

Boeing previously suspended deliveries of the 787 for nearly two years until August 2022 because of incorrect spacing on some portions of the fuselage of the planes.

