Boeing, Coca-Cola share gains lead Dow's 180-point jump

Powered by strong returns for shares of Boeing and Coca-Cola, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. The Dow DJIA, +0.55% is trading 180 points, or 0.5%, higher, as shares of Boeing BA, +2.99% and Coca-Cola KO, +2.52% are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Boeing's shares are up $5.13, or 2.7%, while those of Coca-Cola are up $1.28, or 2.

Boeing deliveries of new jets dip as the company and a key supplier struggle with production flawsBoeing deliveries of new planes is slumping as the company deals with a series of production problems. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 27 planes in September, including 15 of its best-seller, the 737 Max. By comparison, European rival Airbus delivered 55 planes last month. Aircraft manufacturers get the largest share of the purchase price when they deliver planes, so Boeing's dip in deliveries is hurting cash flow. Still, Boeing continues to land sales orders, reporting 214 net new orders