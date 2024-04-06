Boeing CEO's Stock Payout to be Cut Due to Share Price Drop

Boeing CEO David Calhoun received compensation valued at $33 million last year, nearly all of it in stock awards, but his stock payout for this year will be cut by nearly one-fourth because of the drop in Boeing ’s share price since the January.

The company said Friday that after the accident on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max, Calhoun declined a bonus for 2023 that was targeted at nearly $3 million.

Boeing CEO Stock Payout Share Price Decline Bonus Alaska Airlines 737 Max

