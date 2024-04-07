Boeing CEO David Calhoun to Step Down at Year-End

Then-Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun will be stepping down from his position at Boeing at the end of the year. Calhoun received $33 million in compensation last year, mostly in stock awards . However, his stock payout for this year will be reduced by 25% due to the decline in Boeing 's share price .

Calhoun also declined a bonus for 2023, which was estimated to be around $3 million. Boeing is currently facing investigations into the quality and safety of its manufacturing.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun Compensation Stock Awards Share Price Bonus Investigations Manufacturing

