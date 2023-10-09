Boebert blasts Bowman for fire alarm incident

Socialist Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulled a fire alarm before the House voted to fund the government. It happened a little over a week ago. Most likely, anyone reading this has heard of Bowman’s antics. However, given the significant historical events that transpired in the last week, what Bowman did was quickly buried in the news cycle.

With Hamas attacking Israel and the House voting to vacate the speaker for the first time in the nation’s history, it makes sense that no one is talking about Bowman anymore.Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean what Bowman did should be forgotten about in any way. Before the events of last week, I spoke with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) about Bowman’s actions.

“If there’s no punishment for this, what would prevent any Democrat from trying to stop the business of the House in the future?” Boebert told me. “Rep. Bowman said it himself, ‘No one in this country is above the law. headtopics.com

And that is the crux of the issue here. Bowman should not escape repercussions for his actions because of the House speaker drama and the attack on Israel.

“Not only is he guilty of extreme stupidity, he clearly broke the law and should pay the price like anyone else would,” Boebert said.This is still a huge deal, and Boebert was right to demand accountability. Had congresswoman Boebert done what Bowman did, the Left would have gone mad and done everything in its power to punish her. headtopics.com

Bowman’s stunt was a despicable act to impede a vote in Congress. Boebert’s criticisms of him were spot on, and others in Congress should follow her lead, regardless of party affiliation.

