BoE Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, another hold amid growing worries about a recession

Deutsche Bank We expect no change in the Bank Rate (5.25%) or the Bank's forward guidance. Danske Bank We expect the BoE to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 5.25%. Overall, we expect the MPC to stick to its previous guidance emphasising the ‘higher for longer’ approach. ING We expect the BoE to keep rates on hold for a second consecutive month. Inflation is still too high, but we expect more progress over coming months and that should enable some gradual rate cuts from summer next year.

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: Fed Preview: Forecasts from 14 major banks, preserving the option of hiking once moreThe US Federal Reserve will announce its Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday, November 1 at 18:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by analysts and researchers of 14 major banks.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Jersey City BOE candidates talk raising taxes, more funds and old school buildingsSeven candidates responded to questions based on issues that have long plagued the school district of 27,000 students.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD fails to hold above the 20-day SMA, eyes on BoE and FedIn Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD traded in the 1.2120 - 1.2200 range, closing with mild losses around 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150, Fed, BoE rate decisions eyedThe GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: GBP/USD Coils Ahead of BOE 'Super Thursday'Forex Analysis by Forex.com (Matthew Weller) covering: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD exchange rate cash Futures. Read Forex.com (Matthew Weller)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling trades directionless ahead of Fed, BoE interest rate policy meetingsThe Pound Sterling (GBP) registered lackluster moves on Wednesday as investors await monetary policy decisions from both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE).

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕