Body of woman in her early 20s found in Biltmore neighborhood, foul play suspected JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said it’s currently investigating a death in the area of 5500 Chenango Blvd.At around 2 p.m. on Monday, the body of a woman said to be about 20 year old, was found off Chenango Boulevard.While police said they don’t know the cause of death, they did say foul play is suspected.
While police said they don’t know the cause of death, they did say foul play is suspected. One witness is downtown being interviewed. JSO also said it is working closely with the medical examiner’s office to find out more information.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident you are asked to come forward by contacting JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
