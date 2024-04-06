Body of third construction worker recovered after Baltimore bridge collapse

The body of a third construction worker killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed last week after it was struck by a cargo ship was recovered Friday, officials said. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the recovery of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval from the Patapsco River on Friday evening.

'This evening, the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, one of the remaining missing workers, home to his family,' Scott said in a statement. 'While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones.' BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE: HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS DEMANDS LIMITS ON FEDERAL REBUILD FUNDING 'I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost care,' he adde

