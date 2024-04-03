Body of Missing San Diego Resident Found off Coast of Tijuana

The body of a 27-year-old San Diego resident, reported missing over the weekend, was found on Tuesday off the coast of Tijuana, according to Mexican officials and family members. Víctor Oswaldo Villarreal was last seen on Friday swimming towards a sailboat he had rented in the United States to spend the day with his family in the beachfront neighborhood of Real Mediterráneo in Tijuana.

He intended to return on an inflatable boat, but when it failed, Villarreal decided to attempt swimming, officials said. At that time, it was high tide and the sea was rough, with the region on alert in preparation for an upcoming storm, said Juan Hernández, chief of the aquatic rescue division of the Tijuana Fire Department. Rubén Ramos Jiménez, regional prosecutor of Tijuana, confirmed that the body was found at Punta Bandera and that a family member at the scene recognized Villarreal by his tattoos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ME ID's body found in Tijuana River; San Diego police investigates homicideThe body of Rodolfo Agosto Castillo-Ancona, 36 of Mexico, was pulled from a swollen Tijuana River near Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way on Feb. 22, alongside…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Body found during search for missing San Diego man in TijuanaAuthorities located a body during a search for a San Diego man who went missing while swimming back to his sailboat in Tijuana. The identity of the body has not been confirmed yet.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Tijuana man smuggled migrants through sewer pipes during historic San Diego floodsBorder Patrol released video on Friday of the day San Diego lifeguards rescued migrants from the Tijuana River. The video was edited by border patrol to blur…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Man found dead in Tijuana River Channel was homicide victimCity News Service is one of the largest regional news services in the country, serving the Southern California region.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »