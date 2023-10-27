Body of missing NYC boy found in East River — mom faints after seeing dead son: sources

Parents of 13-year-old who vanished in East River blame NYC DOE: ‘Supposed to be escorted’Israeli girl, 12, seen in viral ‘Harry Potter’ photo found dead with grandma in Gaza

The body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing in the East River off Manhattan last week was pulled from the water Friday, and his stricken mother fainted when she saw her dead son, police sources told The Post.near East Sixth Street and FDR Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 20 before he was swept away, witnesses told police.

His body was pulled out of the water near the South Street Seaport on Friday, and his parents, Laquana Badger Godfrey and Donnell Godfrey, identified his body, sources said.Godfrey’s body surfaced around East 10th Street before floating down to Wall and South streets, sources said.looking into suing the city Department of EducationThe mom of missing 13-year-old Kavion Brown Godfrey faints to the ground after seeing her son’s body pulled from the East River on Friday. headtopics.com

The family’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said the DOE potentially had a “responsibility” to look after the teenager and that that duty was “breached.”Since the teen’s disappearance, the NYPD used drones and scuba and aviation teams to try to find Godfrey, hoping alongside the parents that he would be found alive.The dead teen’s family announced that they would be looking into suing the city DOE after hed ended up in the river.

“We’ve done everything that the department is in possession of to try to find this young man,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard said Thursday.Game on! This pre-loaded gaming console is an under-the-tree must-haveMysterious note found at home of Maine shooting suspect headtopics.com

