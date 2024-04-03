Body of missing Moffat County man found near his home

The body of a Moffat County man who was last seen in December has been found, according to a Tuesday news release from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. A family member found Thomas Ray Velasquez’s body during a self-initiated search and notified investigators on Tuesday. The body was found near his home on Moffat County Road 53, in the same area the police located a Polaris Ranger UTV associated with Velasquez, who was 70, in January. Velasquez was last seen on Dec. 18.

He was reported missing on Jan. 6 and search teams conducted “an extensive ground and aerial search” near his home, according to the sheriff’s office. Police say Velasquez’s body was partially covered in snow and had been completely covered just days prior to discovery. No foul play is suspected at this time

