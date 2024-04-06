Body of Missing Construction Worker Found in Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

The body of one of the missing construction worker s from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been found. The worker, identified as Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, was located by salvage dive teams and recovered by the Maryland Department of State Police.

Suazo-Sandoval, who migrated from Honduras 17 years ago, was known for his dreams of starting a small business and bringing joy to his family.

Construction Worker Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Missing Salvage Dive Teams Maryland Department Of State Police Honduras

