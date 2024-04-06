Body of Construction Worker Missing After Baltimore Bridge Collapse Recovered

Authorities announced that the body of a construction worker who went missing after a bridge collapse in Baltimore has been recovered. Efforts are underway to reopen commercial shipping channels and support the local maritime industry.

The body of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, one of the missing workers, was found in the water. Authorities are determined to recover the bodies of the remaining missing workers.

