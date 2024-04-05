Body of Construction Worker Found in Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Authorities have recovered the body of one of the construction worker s presumed to have been killed in the Baltimore bridge collapse , his family said Friday. Carlos Alexis Suazo Sandoval said in a WhatsApp message in Spanish that his brother, 38-year-old Maynor Suazo Sandoval, was found earlier that day.

A spokeswoman for Unified Command declined to confirm whether a body had been found.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Construction Worker Body Found

