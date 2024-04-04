Body Found on Lake Ontario Shore Identified as Man Who Went Over Niagara Falls

A body that washed up on the shores of Lake Ontario in 1992 has been identified as a Buffalo man who is believed to have died going over Niagara Falls . Vincent Stack vanished in Niagara Falls State Park on Dec. 4, 1990. DNA technology helped identify his remains, which drifted 15 miles to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River and then 130 miles across Lake Ontario before washing ashore on April 8, 1992, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The remains were badly decomposed and mostly skeletal when they were discovered, the sheriff’s office said. The medical examiner determined that the unidentified person had been dead between six months and five years. Thirty years later in 2022, the sheriff’s office renewed its efforts to identify the remains and reached out to the Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada for help

Body Lake Ontario Buffalo Man Niagara Falls Vincent Stack Remains DNA Technology

