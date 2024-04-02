Body found during search for missing San Diego man in Tijuana

Authorities located a body Tuesday during a search for a San Diego man who last seen swimming back to his sailboat from a beach in Tijuana over Easter weekend, the Tijuana Fire Department said. While authorities in Tijuana searched for Víctor Osvaldo Villareal Garcia, 27, and around 12:30 p.m., the fire department reported the discovery of a body and moments later it was confirmed they ended the search operation. However, the identity of the body has not been confirmed.

The prosecutor's office is on site investigating. Villareal Garcia had rented a boat in Coronado and a house in Playas de Tijuana to enjoy over Spring Break with his family. However, he disappeared over Easter weekend while he was trying to reach the sailboat to sail back to the United States.Authorities said he was last seen Friday swimming against the current in the area of Real Mediterraneo, north of Playas de Rosarit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ME ID's body found in Tijuana River; San Diego police investigates homicideThe body of Rodolfo Agosto Castillo-Ancona, 36 of Mexico, was pulled from a swollen Tijuana River near Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way on Feb. 22, alongside…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego Police: Man found dead in Tijuana River Channel was homicide victimCity News Service is one of the largest regional news services in the country, serving the Southern California region.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Tijuana man smuggled migrants through sewer pipes during historic San Diego floodsBorder Patrol released video on Friday of the day San Diego lifeguards rescued migrants from the Tijuana River. The video was edited by border patrol to blur…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

From Tijuana to the big screen: Local talent featured at San Diego Latino Film FestivalThis week marks the start of the annual San Diego Latino Film Festival. Official selections include films by San Diego and Tijuana filmmakers.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »