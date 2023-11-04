Body Found at Logan International Airport in Boston

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was found in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston. The suspect, Kevin Kangethe, has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Authorities are working with Kenyan officials to locate him. Kangethe and Mbitu were acquainted and there is no danger to the public or airport visitors.

