Body camera video of deadly Bennington Street officer involved shooting released

who Hitz said had an assault rifle-style weapon and pointed at him. Hitz reported he was in fear for his life, and shot at Young.

Young was taken to the hospital after officers on the scene administered first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital from two gunshot wounds. *The body camera footage from the Houston Police Department is below. **WARNING**: The videos contain graphic content.***WARNING**: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. The Houston Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting incident from 6767 Bennington Street on September 29 in which 17-year-old Floyd Young was shot and killed.**WARNING**: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

His mother Angelica Henley says he was outside shooting a music video. "Floyd was out here shooting a music video," she said. "He had several videos where the police came out, and they monitored the videos to make sure there's no chaos there's no anything going on." headtopics.com

Houston police say seven adult males and one juvenile were detained at the scene but no charges were filed.HPD says the case is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.that I have read and agree

