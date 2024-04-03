The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes began the journey back to their home countries Wednesday as more questions swirled over Israel's explanation that a “misidentification” led to the attack on their convoy. Some of Israel’s closest allies condemned the deaths, which led the World Central Kitchen and other charities to suspend food deliveries. The U.N. says nearly a third of the Gaza population is food insecure.

The aid workers were part of the World Central Kitchen, an international charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. Their Palestinian driver was also killed, and his remains were handed over to his family for burial in Gaza. The other bodies were driven into Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to the Palestinian Crossings Authority, which oversees border crossings

Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza

Bodies of Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Begin Journey Home

Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza

Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza

Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza

Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza

