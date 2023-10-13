Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an injury during the sixth inning Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Toronto.

“Max is doing well here. He had a nice outing (Wednesday), threw 60 pitches, in that area,” Bochy said before the Rangers held an evening workout with the roof open at Globe Life Field. “We have some time here before we set the roster, but I have to be really encouraged with how he threw the ball, how he feels.

Scherzer, a trade-deadline acquisition from the New York Mets, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. There had been some hope he might be ready for the AL Division Series, but he was left off the roster after throwing to hitters the day before Game 1 in Baltimore last Saturday. headtopics.com

Bochy also wasn’t ready to announce who will start the ALCS opener Sunday in Houston against the rival Astros, who won the AL West on a head-to-head tiebreaker after they and the Rangers both finished the regular season with 90 wins. Houston went 9-4 in their season series.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the other big trade-deadline acquisition for the Rangers, started Game 2 of the Division Series at Baltimore last Sunday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has won both of Texas’ series-clinching games this postseason, would be in line to pitch on normal rest in Game 2 at Houston on Monday. headtopics.com

Rosters for the ALCS don’t have to be finalized until Sunday morning, so the Rangers have time to see how Scherzer and Jon Gray feel. Gray (forearm strain) was put on the injured list the final weekend of the regular season.

