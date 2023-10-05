The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Boca will travel to play another Brazilian club, Fluminense, in the Nov. 4 final at Maracana Stadium.Boca once more had goalkeeper Sergio Romero as its star, as in the previous two knockout rounds decided on penalties. He stopped shots by Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez in the shootout. Palmeiras’ Weverton stopped Edinson Cavani’s shot.

The Argentinians had the match under control until the 66th, when defender Marcos Rojo received a second yellow card and was sent off. Palmeiras stepped up the pressure and equalized in the 73rd with a shot by Joaquim Piquerez from the edge of the box. headtopics.com

The Brazilian club continued to pressure and nearly scored in the last minute of added time with a bycicle kick by Rony, which was saved by Romero.The Argentinian giant will seek its seventh South American crown, while Fluminense, led by Brazil’s national team coach Fernando Diniz, will try to win its first Copa Libertadores title.

