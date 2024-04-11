Bobby Portis leads Bucks to victory over Magic despite Antetokounmpo's absence

Bobby Portis scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while also setting a career-high with five steals, as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat the Orlando Magic 117-99 on Wednesday. The Bucks played a day after Antetokounmpo exited the 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics due to a left thigh strain.

The Bucks announced on Wednesday that the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will miss the remaining three regular-season games, although his availability for the start of the playoffs remains uncertain. 'There's no date or anything like that, but we have the best team working on him,' Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game. 'There's nobody that will work harder than him. They know that. He'll be back when he needs to be back, we'll have to figure out when that is.' Damian Lillard scored 29 points and dished out eight assists for the Bucks, who improved to 4-3 in games without Antetokounmpo this season. Jae Crowder contributed 14 points off the bench and Pat Beverley had 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists

