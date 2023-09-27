Bob Menendez, wife Nadine arrive at court for arraignment on federal corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez, his wife Nadine and co-defendants Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe are to be arraigned Wednesday in connection to an alleged bribery scheme. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife Nadine Menendez arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan Wednesday for their arraignment on federal corruption charges.

Co-defendant Fred Daibes – a New Jersey real estate developer and founder of a New Jersey-based bank who is a longtime campaign fundraiser for Menendez – also arrived at the New York City courthouse Wednesday morning, maneuvering through a swarm of photographers without taking questions.

Jose Uribe, also charged in the alleged years-long bribery scheme involving the senator, was also expected at the arraignment hearing Wednesday. Uribe, a New Jersey businessman who worked in trucking and insurance, previously had his broker license revoked due to a fraud conviction.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive at the federal courthouse in Manhattan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.worth of bribes from three New Jersey businessmen seeking help from the powerful lawmaker. An attorney for Nadine Menendez has said she also denies the allegations and will fight the charges, according to the Associated Press.

The fifth alleged co-conspirator, Wael Hana, another New Jersey businessman originally from Egypt, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday and pleaded not guilty later that afternoon before a federal judge granted his release on a $5 million personal recognizance bond under the conditions that he surrender his passport and wear GPS monitoring. FBI said agents

found nearly $480,000 in cash, much of it hidden in clothing and closets, as well as more than $100,000 in gold bars and a Mercedez-Benz convertible said to have been given to the couple as a bribe in a search of the New Jersey home Menendez, 69, shares with his wife.

It's the second corruption case in a decade against Menendez, whose last trial involving different allegations ended with jurors failing to reach a verdict in 2017.

Fred Daibes arrives at federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York.Fellow New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Tuesday joined the calls for Menendez to resign, saying in a statement that the indictment contains"shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing." Around half of Senate Democrats have now said that Menendez should step down, including several running for reelection next year.

Hana is alleged to have helped arrange meetings and dinners between Menendez, his wife Nadine andProsecutors also say Hana promised to put Menendez's wife on his company's payroll in a low-or-no-show job in exchange for Menendez using his influential post to facilitate foreign military sales and financing to Egypt. The indictment alleges Hana also paid $23,000 toward her home mortgage, wrote $30,000 checks to her consulting company, promised her envelopes of cash, sent her exercise equipment and bought some of the gold bars that were found in the couple's home.

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive to the federal courthouse in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.