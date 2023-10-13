Bob Menendez is being charged as a foreign agent — so why not Hunter Biden?

The Justice Department this week hit Sen. Bob Menendez with a superseding indictment, including being an unregistered foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Yet, even if this is the first such case, the charge has been freely used by the Justice Department in all but one case: Hunter Biden.Also charged under the law is Menendez’s wife, Nadine, and Egyptian-American businessman Wael Hana.

The government alleges that the couple agreed to have Menendez would “use his power and authority to facilitate such sales and financing to Egypt.” In addition to other benefits, the government alleges that Hana allegedly promised to put Nadine on the payroll of his company in a “low-or-no-show job. headtopics.com

Biden-picked US attorney admits balking at Hunter Biden case: ‘No way’ to ‘get up to speed on everything’ The inclusion of the FARA charge against Menendez, his wife, and his associate only highlights the absence of any such charge against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. in how the Justice Department has approached the Hunter Biden case with its treatment of past defendants like Trump associate Paul Manafort.

In Hunter’s case, he was selling what Devon Archer called the “Biden brand” and asking, to paraphrase Nadine Menendez, “What else can do for you?”

