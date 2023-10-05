The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

General manager A.J. Preller announced Wednesday that Melvin would be back under the final season of his contract following the most disappointing year in franchise history. But Melvin was in the process of moving his offseason home and wasn’t available for comment then.

“Obviously, we had a really tough year and nobody feels good about that,” Melvin told The Associated Press by phone. “We’d certainly like to have a year more like the year before in ‘22 than in ’23 and continue to appreciate the support that I get from our owner, Peter Seidler, as well as our major league staff. We’ll be looking forward to getting back to spring training and getting at it. headtopics.com

The Padres went from reaching the NL Championship Series last fall to missing the playoffs this year at 82-80. While they were mathematically alive until last Friday night, they hadn’t been above .500 since early May and underperformed almost all season despite having a star-laden lineup and a payroll of around $258 million on opening day, the third-highest in baseball.

Asked if there were issues that needed to be cleared up, he said: “Look, during the course of the season you talk about a lot of things in those meetings and nobody agrees on everything and I think that’s healthy. That’s about as far as I’ll go with it. headtopics.com

Melvin and Preller participated in organizational meetings on Monday. “As we do, you go home and you process things and you think about more things that you can do to try to get past what we thought the deficiencies were and how to make it better,” Melvin said.

