Bob Dylan Performs at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. Bob Dylan has played a dozen D-FW venues over the decades, from his 1965 local debut at SMU’s Moody Coliseum to his ‘22 show at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. But his concert Thursday at the Music Hall at Fair Park will mark just his second time at the historic 3,400-seat theater, which turns 100 next year. (2020), his most recent album .

He’s also been slipping in a handful of classics like “When I Paint My Masterpiece” and “Watching The River Flow.” If you’re jonesing for the hits, you can return to the Music Hall from April 9-21, when Broadway Dallas presents the Dylan-inspired musical. Thor Christensen is a former pop music critic for The Dallas Morning News and The Milwaukee Journal whose work has appeared in The New York Times and several books, including Musichound: The Essential Album Guide (Visible Ink Press

