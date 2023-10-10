Bob Costas saves choking restaurant patron with Heimlich maneuver

The longtime sportscaster recently saved the life of a complete stranger who was choking at a restaurant.when the fellow restaurant patron begin to choke, Costas"rushed to help him" and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The date and location of Costas' life-saving heroics are unknown, but his rep confirmed that it did happen. “Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal,” Costas' rep told Page Six. “He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation.”

Costas, 71, has been serving as the play-by-play announcer for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He's been in Los Angeles since late last week, but will be traveling to Phoenix as the series shifts to Chase Field on Wednesday. headtopics.com

Costas is not the only sportscaster to save someone's life, though it's a pretty small group. College football broadcaster Jesse Palmer also used the Heimlich maneuver to save his broadcast partner Chris Fowler's life in 2013 when he was choking on a dry chicken sandwich.thanks Jesse Palmer! He saved me from death by dry chicken sandwich.

Broke the story with @MandMWFAN today. Thank God we’re all ok. My Jeep is the real hero of the evening

