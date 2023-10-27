Board denies parole for man convicted of brutally murdering wig store employee in 1998

Dror Goldberg, the man convicted of killing wig shop worker Manuela Silverio in 1998, is now eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.The man convicted of killing a woman working at a wig shop back in 1998 was denied parole on Friday.Dror Goldberg was 19 years old when he murdered Manuela "Manny" Silverio, who had her throat slit back 25 years ago at her Weslayan Plaza workplace, Wigs by Andre.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said it will review the case until Oct. 27, 2028, or unless it receives additional information that may return the case to be reviewed at an earlier date. During his trial in 2000, it was revealed Goldberg had a journal that included passages on how to kill a woman.

Silverio's family has previously told ABC13 numerous times that Goldberg, who has maintained his innocence, is a danger to the community. "We are together. We are strong, and we are going to make sure this parole gets denied," Silverio's daughter, Yvette Menendez, said before this week's parole hearing. The victim's family has continued fighting to keep Goldberg behind bars. headtopics.com

