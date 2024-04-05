Bnny's Sophomore Album Explores the Nuances of Love

The Chicago-based band leads with their hearts on their sedated sophomore album , as Jessica Viscius uses spacious arrangements to honor the lasting effects of game-changing relationships without losing herself completely. In a world of right-swipe romance and TikTok tarot card readers convincing you the person you’re pining over will totally reach out as long as you smash that like button, true love seems like a taboo.

It’s almost embarrassing to admit you’re “down bad” when the internet is begging you to be a no-strings-attached baddie. It feels like love, just like everything else, comes down to convenience. If it works out, great, if not, download an app and move on to the next. However, on Bnny’s sophomore album,, band leader Jessica Viscius explores how nuanced, gorgeous and life-affirming love can be if we truly open ourselves up to it

