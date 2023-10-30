BMW M3 Touring Is Only 15 Months Old And Already Going Under The Knife

The BMW M3 Touring is still new enough that you might not have seen one in the metal at all, even if you live in a country where it is officially on sale. The rapid wagon was officially revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June 2022 and production didn’t kick off until November of that year, a mere 11 months ago. But BMW is already preparing to roll out an updated version, as these spy shots show. The reason for the speedy update is that the M3 wagon arrived late in the model cycle.

BMW tends not to mess with its M models too much, so the design team has focused its attention on changing the design of the DRLs in the front lamp units and the look of the lighting graphic in the rears, too. Unlike the non-M cars, which will probably get subtly reshaped front and rear bumpers, the M3s plastics will probably not change.