BMW M3 CS: Uncomfortable for Passengers, But a Dream for Drivers

BMW's legacy has been called into question over models like the XM plug-in hybrid SUV, but the Bavarians still have the formula down for performance sedans.As demonstrated on its top-of-the-line, razor-sharp 2024 BMW M3 CS, all-wheel drive and track-specific suspension tuning go a long way.With 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, the inline six-cylinder remains relevant as well, though power is not the focus of the M3 CS.

Climbing into the inseam-splitting, carbon-backed bucket seat that characterizes many BMW M cars these days, my first impression of the 2024 BMW M3 CS came months before I would get behind the wheel of it. Sitting shotgun with former Road Track staffer Brian Silvestro, it all just felt a bit harsh, and I'm not talking about the ride. From the stiff seat to the jarring shifts, the BMW M3 CS certainly isn't designed for passenger comfort, but some extended time behind the wheel of BMW's all-out M3 revealed that passengers are lucky to even be brought along. Everything that makes it uncomfortable as a passenger is what makes it so good as a drive





