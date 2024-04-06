BMW funds installation of 16 new EV charge-points at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park

The installation of 16 new electric vehicle (EV) charge-points at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park , previously known as Brecon Beacons National Park , means visitors can confidently travel by EV. The new EV chargers are funded by BMW UK as part of its Recharge in Nature partnership with UK National Parks.

Kevin Booker, holder of four Guinness World Records for efficient EV driving and optimised charging, led the EV installation project at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park as part of his role working for the National Park. Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park is paving the way for increasingly sustainable travel in Wales’ countryside, with the installation of 16 new electric vehicle (EV) charge-points — funded by BMW UK through its partnership with UK National Parks. In addition to enhancing the UK’s EV charging infrastructure, the partnership also sees the two organisations collaborate on nature restoration and community impact projects

