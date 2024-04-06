BMW Confirms Next-Gen M5 Sedan and Wagon for North America

It wasn't long ago that BMW head designer Domagoj Dukec allegedly told a reporter that the next-generation M5 will be sold in North America in both sedan and wagon body styles. We say allegedly because the report was later denied altogether before hemming and hawing about its existence and what markets it will be sold in continued in earnest. Well now we have for-real confirmation.

Says the automaker in an official release: 'The upcoming 7th generation of the BMW M5 sedan will be joined – for the first time in the US – by a Touring variant.' Now that we know about its dueling body shapes, questions will naturally turn to its performance credentials. And those, we're sorry to say, are still under wraps. We've seen spy shots for months now of the next-gen M5 in both short- and long-roof variants out testing on roads and racetracks around the globe, and rumor has it that we'll see some sort of plug-in powertrain with more than 700 horsepower and all-wheel driv

BMW M5 Sedan Wagon Touring North America Performance Plug-In Powertrain 700 Horsepower All-Wheel Drive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

500 HP Genesis G80 Magma Limited To 20 Units For The Middle East: ReportUnfortunately, the BMW M5 rival from Genesis won't be available in North America

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

The Great North American Eclipse: A Phenomenon That Affects More Than Just North AmericaThe total solar eclipse on April 8, known as the Great North American Eclipse, is not exclusively an American event. It will be visible in the southern hemisphere and will affect the South Pacific to the North Atlantic. This article provides information about the eclipse and its significance.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

BMW's Vision Neue Klasse X concept gives us a peek at BMW's future SUVTim Stevens is a veteran editor, analyst, and expert in the tech and automotive industries. He helmed CNET's automotive coverage for nine years and acted as Vice President of Content. Prior to that, Tim served as Editor-in-Chief of this very website and even led a previous life as an enterprise software architect.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

2026 BMW iX3, i3 the next phase of BMW's electric shift | Car NewsThe next phase of BMW's electric shift comes via the iX3 SUV and i3 sedan, both set to debut around 2025-2026. Auto123 has details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 BMW i5 M60 review: BMW’s best EV yetIn 2024, the BMW 5-series gets an electrified powertrain. Does it continue to be the go-to luxury sedan for BMW drivers?

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The BMW i4 Is Now The Cheapest BMW To Lease In The U.S.The i4 has a lower monthly lease payment than even the cheapest car sold by BMW, the 2 Series. It's also cheaper to lease than its gas-powered sibling, the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »