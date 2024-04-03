BMW and Tata Technologies to Form Joint Venture in India for Software Development

BMW and Tata Technologies will form a 50/50 joint venture in India. The JV will develop software for autonomous vehicles, infotainment systems, and in-vehicle digital services. Three offices will be opened in Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. BMW and Tata Technologies have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company that will develop software for the German automaker. The company will work on code for autonomous driving, infotainment, and in-vehicle digital services.

The joint venture will establish locations in Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, India. The primary development and operations activities will take place in the first two locations. Chennai will focus on developing software for business and IT solutions, with an emphasis on digitalization and automation of product development, production, and sale

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BMW's Vision Neue Klasse X concept gives us a peek at BMW's future SUVTim Stevens is a veteran editor, analyst, and expert in the tech and automotive industries. He helmed CNET's automotive coverage for nine years and acted as Vice President of Content. Prior to that, Tim served as Editor-in-Chief of this very website and even led a previous life as an enterprise software architect.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

2026 BMW iX3, i3 the next phase of BMW's electric shift | Car NewsThe next phase of BMW's electric shift comes via the iX3 SUV and i3 sedan, both set to debut around 2025-2026. Auto123 has details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 BMW i5 M60 review: BMW’s best EV yetIn 2024, the BMW 5-series gets an electrified powertrain. Does it continue to be the go-to luxury sedan for BMW drivers?

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The BMW i4 Is Now The Cheapest BMW To Lease In The U.S.The i4 has a lower monthly lease payment than even the cheapest car sold by BMW, the 2 Series. It's also cheaper to lease than its gas-powered sibling, the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Lego Drops BMW M4 GT3, Mercedes-AMG F1, and Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/4 SetsA BMW-supplied look at the BMW test center as the new-generation BMW M4 coupe undergoes development at the legendary ’Ring.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Geometry-adaptive electrocatalysis: Proposed approach could double efficiency of energy conversion technologiesAs the world seeks sustainable solutions to meet escalating energy demands, a collaborative team of researchers from the Universities of Tartu and Copenhagen has proposed an innovative approach to overcome long-standing limitations in oxygen electrocatalysis.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »