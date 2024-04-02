BLUETTI Expands Solar+ Program to Three New States in the US

BLUETTI, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, expands its Solar+ program, a one stop solution for solar transition, to three new states in the US starting March 14, 2024. Following its successful debut in Texas last year, BLUETTI is now extending its services to California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

This strategic move aims to provide homeowners with a seamless path to achieving energy independence and reducing utility expenses through comprehensive solar and battery home power solutions. The expansion into these states is rooted in their power realities. According to Statista, California ranks highest in the number of power outages, up to 4,297 times, in the United States between 2008 and 2017, with North Carolina and Massachusetts following closely in the 8th and 13th positions, respectively. Frequent power outages underscore the necessity for backup systems while soaring utility bills further emphasize the demand for alternative energy solution

