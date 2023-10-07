Blue Jays\u2019 puzzling Jose Berrios decision lacked baseball\u2019s necessary improv

Guardians eye Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as possible Terry Francona successorDavid Stearns is Mets' next great hope for elusive fairytale endingWhen it comes to manager decision making — especially in the playoffs, particularly in dire situations or elimination games — whatever your opponent hopes you don’t do, do that.The Twins had won Game 1.
Like, Berrios has great stuff. Through three innings, he had struck out five of 11 batters, walked none, and two of the three singles off him were weakly struck (all info unknown hours before the game).
Yes, Kepler and Kiriloff hit righties better than lefties, and lefties hit Berrios better than righties. But what about against Berrios' stuff that day? Kepler had grounded out and Kiriloff had struck out in their first plate appearances. More info that a good improv person would use.
Remember that binary choice? Mayza was not part of it. But why? The Blue Jays were playing as if one run — even that early — could eliminate them.
But the bigger issue is no matter how smart you think you are — or you actually are — you cannot anticipate every nuance of a baseball game because, among other items (wait for it), humans play it, and stuff is going to happen beyond expectation. If you are not going to have a manager react to the context, why have a manager? Context is, of course, important.Jose Berrios (r.